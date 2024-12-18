SDUSD Interim Superintendent speaks on 'Welcoming District For All Students' proposed policy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Unified School District Board will consider a resolution solidifying its values within the district to protect students, staff and families. It would consider itself a “Welcoming District For All Students."

The item on the Board of Education’s agenda for Tuesday stated in part, “The San Diego Unified School District Equity, Civil Rights, and Safety Task Force will work alongside its education partners, immigrant rights advocates, LGBTQIA+ allies and advocates, and other community-based organizations to support students, staff, and families experiencing fear and uncertainty by:

Providing resources, training, and support for district students, staff, and families on topics including immigrant rights; various legal statuses; relevant federal, state, and local policy; relevant district protocols; and promoting the health and wellbeing of impacted students, staff, and families; and

Providing resources and support to LGBTQIA+ students, particularly transgender youth, to ensure their right to adequate mental and physical healthcare; and

Hosting a website, hotline, and online reporting form; and

Advocating at the state and federal levels to support LGBTQIA+ individuals, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, temporary protective status, and refugee resettlement programs, as well as opposing the creation of a Muslim registry system or policies that erode civil rights protections; and

Not assisting the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the enforcement of federal civil immigration law, and not permitting access to district facilities or personnel, except in instances in which the district is provided with a warrant; and

Welcoming all students, staff and their families regardless of characteristics including legal immigration status, gender identity or sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, religious affiliation, or other protected class.”

So what happens if San Diego Unified's policy aligns with the state but it goes against any possible federal policy?

What will it follow if the feds say one thing and the state says another?

ABC 10News took that question to Interim Superintendent Fabiola Bagula.

"I'm going to continue to err on the side of students and I think we can actually maintain two thoughts at the same time,” Bagula said.

Bagula told ABC 10News as superintendent of one of the biggest districts in the state -- she can want immigration reform and can make sure that kids aren't harmed.

She says students should always feel safe at SD Unified Schools.

However, she didn’t specifically say whether she would follow either what the federal says or what the state policy says on these topics and protections

"I'm not sure what they're going to say. So,” Bagula said with a shrug.

The possibility of a federal-state policy showdown isn't totally out of the question.

California State Superintendent of Public Education Tony Thurmond is backing a bill introduced this week that would block ice officers and other federal immigration authorities from access to campus without a warrant.

It would also ban immigration enforcement efforts within a one-mile radius of schools.

"People bringing young children to school shouldn't be fearful about what impacts there might be – especially in California where you know that 50 percent of children in California where at least one parent is an immigrant,” Thurmond said.

As far as actual federal policy when it comes to immigration officials and schools -- The president-elect and his policy advisors have floated possibilities but, right now, nothing has changed.

ABC 10News asked San Diego Unified's interim superintendent if any other school district in California something like San Diego Unified has is proposing.

She stated LA Unified has a very robust and even more political resolution when it comes to these topics and the protection of those in their given school district.