SDSU students gather to remember lives lost on October 7 one year later

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The sounds of students talking, walking, riding bikes, or skateboarding to and from class could be heard on what seemed like a typical Monday morning on San Diego State’s campus.

However, this Monday is anything but typical for some, like Ronnie Feldman.

“I know people that were killed, unfortunately, on October 7th,” Feldman said.

Feldman is with Students Supporting Israel at SDSU. She and many others gathered at the center of campus for an organized ceremony to remember the more than 1,200 lives lost on that day a year ago.

“We just want to explain what happened. We don’t want to create any controversy. We just want to have a place where we can really remember all of the victims, all of the hostages, all of the people that died and just kind of bring empathy to the community,” Feldman said.

A similar gathering was held on the campus of University of California, San Diego.

Karen Parry is the executive director of Hillel of San Diego. She spoke with ABC 10 News prior to the vigil ceremony on SDSU’s campus.

“Our students are just looking to be heard and seen and valued,” Parry said. “They want to educate their peers and collectively mourn. So, it’s a testament to Jewish resilience and to the power of our young people.”

As one of those young people, Feldman said she hopes everyone can come together as a community and have empathy for each other.

“It doesn’t matter if we’re Jews or Palestinians, if we’re Christians or if we’re here or from there. It doesn’t matter. We’re all human, and making that known to everybody—just starting with college students—that’s a big first step to creating more peace in the world,” Feldman said.

