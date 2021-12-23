SDSU offers on-site rapid COVID-19 tests ahead of Aztecs' games

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego State University is making it easier for unvaccinated fans to get their negative COVID-19 tests in time for their large, in-person events.

On Wednesday, the school provided rapid tests on campus just before tip-off of the men’s basketball game. The test results were ready in less than 30 minutes and if the results were negative, fans were not allowed in.

Vaccinated individuals were required to show proof of vaccine and masks were required for everyone regardless of vaccine status

Those in need of a test are asked to make their appointment online, show up for their appointment, get a nose swab and then wait for the results.

The on-site test site is popular with the fans, for not only making it more affordable but convenient for those unable to find a rapid test.

The rapid tests on-campus before the games cost $35. Rapid tests at other testing sites can cost well over $150.

With the state's new rules, unvaccinated fans going to future games will have to test every time, 24- hours before the game, and only be allowed in with negative results.