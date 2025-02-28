SDSU Fraternity vandalism being investigated as a hate crime

Along Fraternity Row on San Diego State University’s Campus: Fireworks, paint, and glass bottles plummeted into the back area of Alpha Epsilon Pi early Wednesday morning.

“They shot fireworks at our house, they threw glass at our house, they broke windows in our house, they threw paints in our house, they tossed milk,” said Ofek Suchard, the landlord and former brother of AEPi.

The area behind the Jewish fraternity’s house left in total disaster.

“This is the worst. But this is not the first time,” said Suchard.

Broken windows, splattered paint and shattered glass strewn across the courtyard

The landlord of the building claims it was the work of a neighboring fraternity.

“This is the furthest it's gone, but it's definitely not the first time that again, things have been thrown at our house. I can tell you that this is 10s if not hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages,” said Suchard.

Police have not identified AEPi as the ones targeted, but are currently investigating this as a crime motivated by prejudice against a group based on religion race or ethnicity.

SDSU says any act of hate or discrimination is against university policy.

To which Suchard says,”I want them to expel students who did this because they should not represent the university. And I want the police to do an investigation, and if they find that people are guilty of crimes, they should arrest them.”

The Anti-Defamation League of California condemning the crime, saying in part quote

“Members of another fraternity reportedly vandalized the aepi house with paint and fireworks, and broke windows while shouting hateful and antisemitic slurs. This behavior is unacceptable.”

