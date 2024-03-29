Watch Now
SDSU fans cheer on Aztecs at Viejas arena watch party

Hundreds of SDSU Aztec fans showed up to Viejas Arena Thursday to watch fans compete in the NCAA basketball tournament.
Posted at 11:16 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 02:16:05-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds of SDSU Aztec fans showed up to Viejas Arena Thursday to watch fans compete in the NCAA basketball tournament.

The watch party was hosted by the school for students and season ticket holders.

Many fans hoped the Aztecs would be able to beat UCONN, the team that beat them in the championship game in 2023.

Fans were excited and hopeful as the game started, but as the game continued reality started to set in.

As UCONN pulled away, fans started to lose hope. Some left early, but others stayed to cheer them on until the end of the game.

Fans say they were disappointed, but are proud of how far the team made it this year. They are excited to cheer the team on next season.

