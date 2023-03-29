SDSU fan heading Houston for Aztecs first ever Final Four game

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego State is finally playing in the Final Four for the first time in program history.

“As a San Diegan, I think I’ve been waiting my entire life for this, growing as an Aztec fan and going to school there,” Patrick Batten, an SDSU alum, said.

Some alums like Batten and his friends aren’t letting the chance of being Houston for the game slip away from them.

“We thought to ourselves, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. We can’t miss this,” Batten said. “We were looking through the logistics and we were just standing at Dino’s Pub and said, ‘You know what? Let’s just buy the tickets and do this. Throw caution to the wind. We have to be there.’”

The group will fly to Houston on Thursday and will be staying 20 minutes from where the Final Four will be held.

“I mean all total we’ll probably be in each of us, you know, $2,500 for this,” Batten said.

Stub Hub said when it comes to ticket prices, they’re trending down because no top three seeds are playing in the Final Four.

The company also said that Final Four Semifinals tickets will start at $85, but the average ticket price is $480.

Luckily for Batten and his friend, he tells me another friend was able to get them tickets for the Final Four.

“We’ll find out. He’s got tickets for us. We just don’t know if it’s going to come out of the pocket or he’s just gonna give it to us for free,” Batten said.

When you’re a dedicated fan, it’s hard to put a price on history.

That’s what San Diego State will be striving for on Saturday to bring its fans a moment to remember for years to come as they enter the stadium.

“I think what’s going to go through my mind is the days when I was at San Diego State, and we opened up Viejas Arena,” Batten said. “And now you’ve got a team like this, that is that, you know, the Final Four and the chance to play for a National Championship. I think it’ll just be a matter of remembering that journey for the program and as a fan.”

SDSU tips off against Florida Atlantic on Saturday at 3:09 p.m.

