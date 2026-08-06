SDSU announces senior living community at Mission Valley campus

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego State University joined with several housing developers this week to announce plans for a senior living community as part of the development of SDSU Mission Valley.

The project is awaiting approval by the California State University governing Board of Trustees.

If approved "as-is," it will be a seven-story, 295,000-square-foot community that includes 224 independent and assisted living residences, 26 memory care residences and amenities such as a restaurant and bistro, a community room, a fitness center, rooftop deck, pool and outdoor courtyard.

"The vision for this project is rooted in SDSU's commitment to serve our intergenerational SDSU community," SDSU President Adela de la Torre said. "We can't wait to see SDSU alumni, retired faculty and so many others take advantage of this unique living environment to deepen their relationship with SDSU."

Urbal Architecture

Construction is expected to begin at the end of 2027 and be completed by 2030, with a leasing office anticipated to open in fall 2028. The project will be located along Jacaranda Street and Innovation Parkway within SDSU Mission Valley.

PMB and Pillar Properties are co-developers for the project. Merrill Gardens will manage the community. Urbal Architecture is the architect.

"This project reflects something we at PMB are deeply passionate about; the idea that a senior living community can not only integrate seamlessly into a university master plan, but also enhance campus vibrancy, catalyze additional development, and promote meaningful intergenerational relationships among residents, students, faculty and visitors," said Nolan Weinberg, senior vice president of development at Solana Beach-based healthcare real estate developer PMB. "We believe this is a model worth replicating, and we are thrilled to bring this vision to life alongside our partners on the project."

Once the community is open, the university also plans to partner with Merrill Gardens to provide internships, employment and community engagement opportunities for students and access to campus programming and lifelong learning opportunities for residents.

Urbal Architecture

"We are honored to partner with SDSU on this innovative project. This community will offer older adults a unique opportunity to remain engaged in a vibrant, intellectually rich setting while enjoying the support, services and hospitality that define the Merrill Gardens experience," said Tana Gall, president of Merrill Gardens. "We look forward to creating opportunities for meaningful interaction between residents, students, faculty, and the broader SDSU community. We believe this will be a truly special place, and we are proud to help bring this vision to life."

At full build-out, SDSU Mission Valley is planned to include 80 acres of parks -- including the 34-acre River Park -- and open space, up to 4,600 market-rate and affordable housing units, 1.6 million square feet of research and innovative space, 95,000 square feet of retail space and a hotel.

The university's plan for the SDSU Mission Valley includes an "innovation district" to support the university's education, research, entrepreneurial, technology and athletics programs.

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