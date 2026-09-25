SDSO seeks public help locating sexually violent predator

Authorities are asking the public to help locate a sexually violent predator who violated the terms of his conditional release.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office said Merle Wakefield's GPS device alerted to "tamper mode" while he was working in Rancho Bernardo.

Authorities said Wakefield is supervised by Liberty Health Care as part of California's conditional release program. When supervisors arrived, they discovered that Wakefield's GPS had been removed.

The Sheriff's Office said Wakefield is currently wanted for violating the terms of his release. He was convicted in 1980 and 1991 for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old and rape by force.

Wakefield has been part of the conditional release program since 2024.

Anyone who sees Wakefield is warned not to approach or contact him, and to contact local law enforcement or call 911.