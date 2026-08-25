SDPD: Woman critically injured in head-on crash after fleeing driver hits car

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 66-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a suspect fleeing police collided head-on with her vehicle in San Diego's O'Farrell neighborhood, authorities said Tuesday.

The collision occurred around 4:12 p.m. Monday when Central Division officers initiated a pursuit of a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 20-year-old man traveling eastbound on Imperial Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

During the chase, the driver crossed into oncoming westbound lanes. Officers terminated the ground pursuit, and the department's airborne unit began tracking the vehicle from above.

Moments later, the Jeep collided head-on with an eastbound Toyota Camry in the 6400 block of Imperial Avenue, the department reported. The 20-year-old driver fled the crash scene on foot but was quickly taken into custody.

A 66-year-old female passenger in the Toyota was transported to a local hospital with perforated organs and underwent surgery. Police said her injuries are considered life-threatening. The 61-year-old male driver of the Toyota suffered a left rib fracture, while the suspect reported head pain.

Police confirmed alcohol or drug impairment was not a factor in the collision.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the San Diego Police Department or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.