SDPD vehicle struck by MTS trolley in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A San Diego Police officer was hurt after the vehicle she was in was struck by a trolley in downtown San Diego Thursday morning.

SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki told ABC 10News that the officer was responding to reports of three masked individuals who were armed in the area.

The officer was on her way to the report location when her department car was struck by an MTS trolley at 1st Avenue and C Street, Sharki said.

According to Sharki, the officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.

ABC 10News learned the SDPD vehicle was destroyed in the collision and burst into flames.

Police said the three people that prompted the emergency call were detained, but no other details were released.

Due to the incident, the San Diego MTS said eastbound trolley service in the immediate area was suspended and riders should expect delays.

In a tweet at 8:45 a.m., MTS said: "No service on the Orange or UC San Diego Blue Line between City College and Santa Fe Depot; expected to last for a few hours. Riders can use bus service along Broadway; transfer at 12th & Imperial or Santa Fe Depot for continuing service north/eastbound."