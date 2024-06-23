San Diego police seek public's help in locating missing hiker

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are asking for the public's help to locate a woman who has been missing from a Black Mountain trail since Sunday morning.

At 2:17 p.m. on Sunday, the department posted a call to action on their X account, identifying the missing woman as 50-year-old Diem Le Nguyen.

According to police, Nguyen was hiking Nighthawk Trail on Black Mountain with a group when she separated from them at 8 a.m. to finish the trail. Around 9:30 a.m., Nguyen informed her group that she was at the end of the trail but has not made contact with them or been seen since.

Due to the weather and difficulty of the trail, police has classified Nguyen as missing and at risk.

San Diego Police Department

Nguyen is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, approximately 105 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a pink heart, black pants, a brown hat, and sunglasses.

San Diego Sheriff's Search and Rescue crews are currently out searching for Nguyen.

Anyone with information regarding Diem Le Nguyen’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 and reference Case Number 24-50182.