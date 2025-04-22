SDPD report: San Diego remains one of the safest large cities in the US

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl will join Mayor Todd Gloria Tuesday to discuss annual crime statistics for 2024.

According to reports from the San Diego Police Department, San Diego remains one of the safest large cities in the country as crime dropped for the third straight year with crimes against people decreasing 1.1% and crimes against property falling 4.7% last year.

Officials said the decrease in crime is attributed to outstanding police work, strong community partnerships and an innovative use of technology.

"For the third year in a row, we've seen crime go down -- an achievement that reflects the dedication of our officers, the strength of our community partnerships, and the strategic use of technology," Wahl said. "To the men and women of this Police Department, I am so proud of the work you do every day. To our communities, we will never stop working to make our neighborhoods safer. And to those considering doing harm in our city, let me be clear: criminal behavior will not be tolerated in San Diego."

Overall crime citywide decreased 1.5% in 2024 after a 2.7% reduction in 2023, according to a report from the department.

Data showed a decrease in over 70% of all the crimes tabulated, police said.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.