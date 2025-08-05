SDPD: 2 people injured in crash after police chase in College Area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A police chase ended in a crash that injured two people in the College Area neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The watch commander told ABC 10News the crash happened in the area of Montezuma Road at Collwood Boulevard, after a woman in a black SUV ran a red light while driving eastbound on Montezuma. The SUV crashed into a blue car, and first responders had to cut the roof off to rescue the man inside, SDPD says.

SDPD says two people were hospitalized as a result of the crash. Officers on the scene say the woman may face a possible DUI charge.

The crash caused significant damage to both vehicles.

As of 6:55 a.m., there were still some lanes and part of that intersection shut down as police worked to clear the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.