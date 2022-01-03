SDPD: Pedestrian struck, killed in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Logan Heights early Monday morning.

Police said they received a call from a driver who said they saw what looked like a person’s body in the road. When officers arrived, they found a man with head trauma and performed CPR.

The man was rushed to the hospital but later died, according to police. No car or suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

