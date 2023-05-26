SDPD: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Talmadge, killed after second car runs him over

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 38-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle then killed after another vehicle ran him over in Talmadge, the San Diego Police Department said Friday.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the 38-year-old man attempted to cross the 5000 block of El Cajon Boulevard when a 24-year-old woman driving a 2016 Honda Civic westbound on El Cajon Boulevard struck the pedestrian, according to the SDPD.

Bystanders tried to stop oncoming traffic, but a 22-year-old man driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla did not understand what was going on and kept driving -- running over and killing the pedestrian who has just been struck by the Honda, the SDPD said.

The victim died at the scene, police said.

The SDPD'S Traffic Division is investigating the fatal collision.

