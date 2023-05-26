Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SDPD: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Talmadge, killed after second car runs him over

talmadge_pedestrian_hit_052523.jpg
KGTV
talmadge_pedestrian_hit_052523.jpg
Posted at 6:41 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 09:41:44-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 38-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle then killed after another vehicle ran him over in Talmadge, the San Diego Police Department said Friday.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the 38-year-old man attempted to cross the 5000 block of El Cajon Boulevard when a 24-year-old woman driving a 2016 Honda Civic westbound on El Cajon Boulevard struck the pedestrian, according to the SDPD.

Bystanders tried to stop oncoming traffic, but a 22-year-old man driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla did not understand what was going on and kept driving -- running over and killing the pedestrian who has just been struck by the Honda, the SDPD said.

The victim died at the scene, police said.

The SDPD'S Traffic Division is investigating the fatal collision.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News FREE 24/7

Watch ABC 10News FREE 24/7