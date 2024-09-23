SDPD officer dies in Riverside County shortly after DUI arrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego police officer died in Riverside County this weekend shortly after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI and released from a county jail.

Lawrence Orso, 46, of Murrieta, was found unresponsive just before 10 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot outside the Cois Byrd Detention Center in the unincorporated community of French Valley. Lifesaving measures were started but Orso was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, which said, "There was no evidence of foul play."

SDPD Acting Lt. Travis Easter said in a statement that Orso, a 15-year SDPD veteran who worked in the Mid-City and Northeastern divisions, died "after suffering a medical emergency."

Easter said, "His family is in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time" and that SDPD "is cooperating with the Riverside Sheriff's Department as we learn more about this incident."

Riverside County jail records indicate Orso was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 2:19 a.m. Saturday near Murrieta Hot Springs Road and Interstate 215. Other details regarding the arrest were unavailable.

About 90 minutes before Orso died, he was released from custody, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.

