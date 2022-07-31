SDPD: Nine drivers arrested for DUI in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Nine drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at an overnight checkpoint in Mission Bay, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The checkpoint was conducted in the 2400 block of Grand Avenue between 10:00 p.m. Saturday and 3:00 a.m. Friday, police said.

Of the 1,772 drivers traveling through the checkpoint, 634 were screened, 19 drivers underwent sobriety tests and nine cars were impounded.

"DUI/Driver License checkpoints have been shown to lower DUI deaths and injuries. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), checkpoints have provided the most effective documented results of any of the DUI enforcement strategies while also yielding considerable cost savings of $6 for every $1 spent," SDPD said.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

Police will conduct another DUI/driver's license checkpoint patrol on Aug. 4.