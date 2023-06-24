SDPD: Man wounded by gunfire walks into The Cheesecake Factory in Fashion Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are investigating a shooting in the Fashion Valley area after a man walked into a restaurant with a gunshot wound Friday night.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call just before 10 p.m. about reports of a man entering The Cheesecake Factory in the 7000 block of Friars Road and claiming he was shot in the leg.

When police arrived, they questioned the man but he was being vague. SDPD believes the shooting happened at a parking lot. No other injuries have been reported.

No suspects are in custody at this time and authorities are working to gather more evidence

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.