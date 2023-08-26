SDPD K-9 comforts victims being interviewed by Child Abuse Unit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It may have been a soiree of San Diego’s finest, including Police Chief David Nisleit — but a 5-year-old yellow lab named Lyle Hope stole all of the spotlight on Friday night.

“He does come and go from work to home with me. He spends the weekend with me and my family. We camp and hike and he loves the outdoors,” Det. Natalie Hone, San Diego Police Department

Lyle’s handler, Detective Natalie Hone, told ABC 10News he’s not your average K-9.

“So I’m actually a detective in the child abuse unit with San Diego Police Department. And so, Lyle’s one of our facility dogs,” Hone said. “His job is to attend the interviews where I interview children for the child abuse unit. He’s there to comfort them and give them a sense of security and support.”

Lyle’s quick to plop down to offer that security and support.

“He loves to be down on their level. I think that’s why it’s so special because once he’s down, he’s right the kid’s level. And he’s just so loving and comforting with them,” Hone said.

That comfort from the region’s first-of-its kind police dog is making a big difference.

“We talk to our forensic interviewers that are actually the ones that interview the kids,” Hone said. “And they said that you can notice in their body language and just the way that they open up faster during the interview for us. It’s definitely made an impact.”

The impact of events like Friday night’s helps the San Diego Police Foundation raise money and donations to fund K-9’s like Lyle and Sir, who was shot and killed in the line of duty, for the department.

“The San Diego Police Foundation has funded our police dogs for the last 20 years. It’s not within the San Diego Police budget. So, it’s very important because they are a great deescalation tool that we have for the police department and it all comes from the Foundation,” SDPD Lt. Luis Carbaljal said.

The foundation Hone and Lyle are building is clearly making an impact since this lovable lab and detective teamed up in April.

“I really hope that the program continues on even once I’m done within the unit. And I hope that other agencies regionally also consider it for their departments,” Hone said.