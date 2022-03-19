Watch
Police investigating shooting in Corridor neighborhood; 1 person injured

Posted at 9:46 AM, Mar 19, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego police is investigating a shooting in the Corridor neighborhood that left one man injured early Saturday morning.

Officers received a radio call about a shooting in the area of 37th Street and Polk Avenue at 3:54 a.m. When they arrived, they found four spend shell casings and a blood trail in a nearby alley but were unable to find the victim.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, was later found at Scripps Mercy Health, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the back of his right upper tight. His injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Police said the victim and the witnesses were uncooperative and refused to provide any information regarding the shooting. The Mid-City Division is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

