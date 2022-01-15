SDPD investigating series of organized burglaries

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is warning homeowners to be alert and lock their doors after a series of burglaries in several communities in northern parts of the city and county. Police say the suspects are highly organized, skilled, and appear to have training.

According to detectives, the suspects are using patio furniture, ladders or even climbing up the walls to get access to the homes' second story, breaking windows to get in, looking for high-end jewelry, handbags, or cash.

The burglaries have happened in several communities including Del Mar, Carmel Valley, Poway, 4S Ranch, Rancho Santa Fe, Torrey Highlands, Del Mar Mesa, Black Mountain Ranch, and North City areas.

Police say the suspects are working in teams of four, usually, three enter the home while a fourth waits as a getaway driver.

The suspects all wear long pants, long sleeve hooded sweatshirts, masks, and gloves. They target homes that back up to green belts, golf courses, or hiking trails.

According to police, the burglaries are happening quickly, right after sunset, when no one is home.

Homeowners are reminded to lock their doors, look out for each other in the neighborhoods and leave a light on when you're not home and call if you see suspicious activity. Officers also recommend homeowners install an audible alarm or motion sensor that can scare the burglars away.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call San Diego Police.

