SDPD investigating robbery at adult DVD store in Mission Hills

MISSION HILLS, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego police are investigating an armed robbery at an adult DVD store in Mission Hills early Sunday morning.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the robbery happened at 2:39 a.m. in the 4000 block of Pacific Highway.

Police say a man walked into the Adult Depot store and spent a few moments looking at the merchandise before approaching the clerk at the counter. The man then brandished a handgun, pointed it at the clerk, and demanded money.

The clerk complied and gave him an undisclosed amount of cash before the man fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information on the identity and or location of the robber is asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Central Division at (619) 744-9500 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.