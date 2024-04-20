SDPD investigating deadly stabbing at gas station in Redwood Village

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Friday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. at the 5900 block of University Avenue.

Police said a 33-year-old man was pumping gas when another man, 33, ran up to him, leading to a fight between the pair. During the fight, one man was stabbed.

When police arrived, both men were transported to local hospitals; the man who was stabbed did not survive.

The other man is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury to his head.

According to authorities, it is unclear what led up to the incident or if the men knew each other, but they were interviewing witnesses and looking for surveillance video to find out what happened and why.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD.

