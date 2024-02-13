SDPD investigating body found in burning van at San Diego Sports Complex

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — While extinguishing a fire from an engulfed van Monday morning in a parking lot at Tijuana River Valley Sports Complex, firefighters found a body inside the charred vehicle, authorities reported.

The San Diego Police Department said the fire at the athletic facility in the 2600 block of Sunset Avenue started about 11 a.m.

Due to the condition of the body, SDPD said it is unclear if the person— believed to be a man— died due to injuries from the fire or another cause, Lt. Jud Campbell said in a press release.

The San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team investigated the fire and homicide detectives were summoned "in an abundance of caution" to look into the circumstances surrounding the fatality, which is under investigation as a suspicious death, the lieutenant said.

