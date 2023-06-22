SDPD: Explosion inside Serra Mesa home was caused by honey oil lab

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An early morning explosion rattled a Serra Mesa neighborhood around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

SDPD has now confirmed the explosion was a result of a butane honey oil lab.

Five people were inside the home when the explosion occurred.When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

Out of the five, only two people were taken to the hospital with only minor burns, according to fire officials.

“Just the biggest boom you could imagine… I can’t explain the…laying on your bed and then boom. My ears I can’t believe they aren’t blown out…but I’m feeling it in my throat a little bit,” said Patrick Spinelli, one of the five living at the home.

Spinelli says the explosion occurred in the bedroom next to his. He showed ABC 10News the extensive damage inside their home.

“You could see the explosion broke all our glass here and there,” he said.

Firefighters say a massive hole in the roof is part from the explosion and part from where they ventilated the home.

The homeowner, Bill Pierce, says he initially tried to put out the fire with his garden hose before fire crews arrived. Spinelli says Pierce has lived in the home for decades and now rents several of the rooms.

“I watched my door get blown off the hinges,” said Pierce. "The firefighters were awesome…these guys got here quick. They did an amazing job."

Spinelli and Pierce say they’re grateful everyone got out alive.

“Nobody got killed…this can all be replaced. That’s all we care about,” said Spinelli.