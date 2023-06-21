Explosion at Serra Mesa home sends at least 2 to hospital

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An explosion at a Serra Mesa home early Wednesday morning sent two people to the hospital.

The incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Greyling Drive, according to authorities.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews and San Diego Police were dispatched to the area after multiple reports of a loud noise and a fire at the home. Some neighbors said they woke up to a “bang” and heard screams in the neighborhood.

Emergency responders helped get a man and woman out of the house and treated them at the scene before they were transported to the hospital.

ABC 10News learned the man and woman each suffered burn-related injuries and smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames before it spread to nearby homes.

The Metro Arson Strike Team was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the incident.