SDPD: DUI/license checkpoint in Pacific Beach leads to vehicle pursuit

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police arrested a driver who allegedly blew through a DUI/driver license checkpoint in Pacific Beach last weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

The checkpoint, conducted in collaboration with the San Diego County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol, took place at 2400 Grand Ave. between 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said one driver failed to stop at the checkpoint, causing a vehicle pursuit that prompted authorities to deploy spike strips. Police booked the driver on suspicion of DUI, failure to yield and possession of a controlled substance.

The checkpoint resulted in 11 arrests overall.

Out of 1,442 vehicles that passed through, 775 vehicles were screened, the SDPD said. Authorities evaluated 17 drivers, arresting 10 on suspicion of alcohol-related DUI and one on suspicion of drug-related DUI.

"Checkpoints are placed in locations that have the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence, and provide the greatest safety for officers and the public," the SDPD said.

