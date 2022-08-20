SDPD: Boy shot, Man stabbed near apartment complex in Nestor neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting and stabbing that happened near an apartment complex in the Nestor neighborhood.

At 11:42 p.m. on Friday, police received a call about a shooting and found a 16-year-old boy near a bus stop in the 1600 block of Oro Vista Road suffering from a gunshot on his upper thigh area. The teenager refused to cooperate with the police and did not provide any suspect information.

He was taken to the hospital and threatened for his injuries.

During the investigation, officers learned that the Chula Vista police were responding to a stabbing victim at Scripps Chula Vista hospital. The victim, a 19-year-old man, was stabbed in the neck at an apartment complex at the 1600 block of Oro Vista Road. He was unable to provide any suspect information due to his condition.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital by two companions who were uncooperative and did not provide any suspect information. They did tell officers that the incident happened at an apartment complex at the 1600 block of Oro Vista Road.

“At this time, we are unable to confirm if these two incidents are related. The stabbing victim needed emergency surgery and was transported to U.C.S.D Hillcrest. Following surgery, the victim was listed as stable and expected to survive,” SDPD said in a statement.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.