SDPD arrest 6 in extortion investigation targeting businesses along Logan Avenue

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— San Diego Police Department announced six arrests on Thursday in a burglary and extortion investigation where officers say businesses along the popular stretch of Logan Avenue were being forced to pay into a 'Protection Program.'

Capt. Manny Del Toro said multiple businesses in the 1900-2200 blocks of Logan Avenue were threatened to pay $200 for security and protection. But this is just the beginning.

"We've caught six, there are still others and there are potentially more crimes to come," says Del Toro.

The area is renowned for its local businesses and culture all over the street, where new storefronts are welcomed, including Lia's Lumpia.

"We did have initially when we moved in the worries of safety here,” says Spencer Hunter, Chef Owner of Lia's Lumpia.

Hunter and his family opened the restaurant roughly two years ago. He is one of the many locals who opened their storefront with high hopes.

"Well, people always ask why we picked this location. It has a lot of family history and cultural history," Hunter said.

There are also a lot of questions from people about the location and its safety.

"One of the biggest things when we first moved in, people are like, 'why that location? Why Barrio Logan?'

Now, this is the same area full of history and life that San Diego police are working to keep safe for those trying to keep their businesses in business. For those who refused to pay $200, police say this investigation revealed businesses that get vandalized or even broken into.

While there may be more cases, police believe potential victims may not want to report them because they fear retaliation.

"We are not naming any businesses because they are really, really afraid," says Del Toro.

But there's hope this crackdown will encourage others to come forward and pursue opening businesses in this area.

"It's very sad we've had businesses there, and they're telling us when their lease expires next year, they're not coming back," says Del Toro. "So we're hoping we can wipe this out completely.

Several businesses didn't want to speak on camera. Yet many of them, including the hunter family at Lia’s Lumpia, tell ABC 10News that there’s been a lot of opportunity to grow their business in recent years.

"As the time has gone on and we've gotten to know more people and actually see the activity day-by-day, it has gotten a lot more safer," Hunter said.

And that’s a positive they are all clinging on to.

