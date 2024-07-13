SDPD: Elderly man stabbed with ice pick in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 65-year-old man is hospitalized today after he was stabbed by an unknown assailant with an ice pick in San Diego.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Kettner Boulevard at approximately 10:42 p.m. Friday where they learned the assailant stabbed the victim in the abdomen during a verbal altercation, said Officer Jose Perales.

The victim was taken to a hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, Perales said.

The suspect fled the scene. He was described as being 30-45 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes. Witnesses said he was wearing a black and gray checkered jacket and dark pants.

Detectives from the department's Central Division will be handling the investigation and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619-744-9500 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

