SDPD: 16-year-old arrested at San Diego school campus with concealed gun in pants

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded gun at a local school campus, San Diego Police Department officials announced.

Police said the department’s Ghost Gun Apprehension Team learned the teen “was supplying firearms and was involved in a recent robbery at a trolley station.”

After obtaining a warrant, SDPD officers — with assistance from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, the county District Attorney’s Office, and San Diego Unified School District Police — located the teen at Garfield High School on May 6 and arrested him.

San Diego Police Department

According to San Diego police, the teen “had a loaded handgun concealed in his pants” at the time of his arrest. He was charged with carrying a concealed firearm on campus.

During a search at the boy’s home, the Ghost Gun Apprehension Team “recovered a 3D printer, carbon filament, 3D printed machine gun conversion devices, four 3D printed handgun frames, over a hundred rounds of ammunition in various calibers, handgun magazine and slide,” SDPD officials said.

San Diego Police Department

Police said the teen was booked into a local juvenile detention facility on charges including robbery, illegal gun possession, and gun manufacturing.

On May 11, Garfield High School Principal Guillermo Medina sent parents the following letter regarding the incident:

“At Garfield High School, we believe in maintaining open and transparent communication with our students, families, and staff regarding incidents that impact our campus community. As such, I would like to provide you with information regarding a situation involving a student that occurred on campus on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

On Wednesday, San Diego Unified School Police contacted our school regarding a student who had an active warrant for their arrest and whom the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) needed to contact. In cooperation with SDPD, we helped facilitate a safe and private environment for officers to speak with the student and take them into custody. During this process, the student was fully cooperative and was escorted off campus without incident. At all times, students and staff remained safe.

While the student was in SDPD custody, officers conducted a search and discovered that the student was in possession of a firearm. SDPD informed the school of this development in the case.

The safety and well-being of our school community remain our highest priority. In accordance with California Education Code and San Diego Unified School District’s restorative discipline policies, bringing a firearm onto a school campus results in an automatic recommendation for expulsion, and we will be pursuing that recommendation in this case.

In collaboration with our School Police Department, we will continue implementing all existing campus safety measures. As school leaders, we take seriously our responsibility to provide students with a safe, nurturing, and academically focused learning environment.

We encourage all families to speak with their students about the importance of school safety and the responsibility we all share in maintaining a secure campus environment. If students ever feel unsafe or concerned for any reason, we urge them to immediately notify a trusted adult. Our counselors, teachers, administrators, and support staff remain available to assist and support all students."