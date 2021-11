SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 69-year-old man died after crashing into two parked cars in Oak Park on Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD said the man was driving his 2010 Ford F-150 south on 5400 Timothy Drive at 8:28 a.m. when he crashed into two parked cars, causing his truck to roll on its side. The man was partially ejected from the passenger window and was pronounced dead at the scene.

SDPD Traffic Investigators are investigating the crash.