Electrical issue causes power outage at SeaWorld, remains closed for the day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — SDG&E is responding to a power outage impacting SeaWorld that began just after noon on Friday.

According to SDG&E's outage map, the outage is impacting dozens.

SeaWorld San Diego says it will be closed for the remainder of the day.

"We are working closely with SDG&E to restore power as quickly as possible. All animal care and life support systems remain fully operational. The safety and well-being of our guests, ambassadors, and animals remain our highest priority," said SeaWorld in a statement.

The San Diego Fire Department says it responded to a report of smoke emanating from a building west of the park.

SDFD states that there was no active fire, but an electrical issue was present.

The cause of the outage is unknown and under investigation.

SDG&E estimates power will be restored around 8 p.m.

The park says it will provide refunds or a return-day ticket to those who purchased tickets for Friday.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.