Electrical issue causes power outage at SeaWorld, remains closed for the day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — SDG&E is responding to a power outage impacting SeaWorld that began just after noon on Friday.
According to SDG&E's outage map, the outage is impacting dozens.
SeaWorld San Diego says it will be closed for the remainder of the day.
"We are working closely with SDG&E to restore power as quickly as possible. All animal care and life support systems remain fully operational. The safety and well-being of our guests, ambassadors, and animals remain our highest priority," said SeaWorld in a statement.
The San Diego Fire Department says it responded to a report of smoke emanating from a building west of the park.
SDFD states that there was no active fire, but an electrical issue was present.
The cause of the outage is unknown and under investigation.
SDG&E estimates power will be restored around 8 p.m.
The park says it will provide refunds or a return-day ticket to those who purchased tickets for Friday.
This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.