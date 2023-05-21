Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SDG&E holds 1st wildfire safety fair as season approaches

San Diego Gas &amp; Electric is holding several wildfire safety fairs since wildfire season is right around the corner.
SDG&E wildfire safety event at mountain empire high school
Posted at 9:48 PM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-21 00:50:27-04

PINE VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — Wildfire season is rapidly approaching, and San Diego Gas & Electric wants to make sure the community is prepared.

Saturday was the first of five SDG&E Wildfire Safety Fairs that will be held this summer. Nearly 200 people came to Mountain Empire High School in Pine Valley to learn more information, talk to wildfire safety experts and enjoy treats.

Additionally, wildfire mitigation weed-eating goats made a special appearance at the event.

Below, you'll find a list of the upcoming free safety events happening in the San Diego community (all fairs take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.):

  • Saturday, June 10: Outdoor Community Center, 421 Aqua Lane, Ramona, CA 92065
  • Saturday, June 24: Joan McQueen Middle School, 2001 Tavern Rd, Alpine, CA 91901
  • Saturday, July 29: Julian High School, 1656 CA-78, Julian, CA 92036
  • Saturday, August 26: Bates Nut Farm, 15954 Woods Valley Rd, Valley Center, CA 92082
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Join the March for Babies!

Community Connection

Join the March for Babies!