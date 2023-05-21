SDG&E holds 1st wildfire safety fair as season approaches

PINE VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — Wildfire season is rapidly approaching, and San Diego Gas & Electric wants to make sure the community is prepared.

Saturday was the first of five SDG&E Wildfire Safety Fairs that will be held this summer. Nearly 200 people came to Mountain Empire High School in Pine Valley to learn more information, talk to wildfire safety experts and enjoy treats.

Additionally, wildfire mitigation weed-eating goats made a special appearance at the event.

Below, you'll find a list of the upcoming free safety events happening in the San Diego community (all fairs take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.):

