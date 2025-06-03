SDFC star Chucky Lozano exits match with potential hamstring injury

San Diego FC continued their winning ways over the weekend, but the victory may have come at a cost as star winger Chucky Lozano left the field with a potential hamstring injury.

Lozano exited Saturday night's match at Snapdragon Stadium in the second half, grabbing at his hamstring shortly after setting up the go-ahead goal with an assist to Luca De La Torre against Austin FC.

The injury appears similar to one Lozano suffered in the home opener on March 1 that sidelined him for nearly a month.

Lozano has been one of the key performers for SDFC over the past month, including his game-winning goal in the final seconds to beat the LA Galaxy.

During this stretch, SDFC has posted a 5-1-1 record to climb to second place in the MLS Western Conference standings.

The team now faces the possibility of more time without their star player, though the timing could be fortunate. Due to a break for international play, SDFC doesn't have another MLS match for almost two weeks, giving Lozano time to recover.

The team is expected to provide an injury update later this week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

