SDFC fans show support for "Aquí No” / “Not Here” message and new protocols

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds of soccer fans made their way to Snapdragon Stadium for the second ever San Diego FC match at Snapdragon Stadium. For weeks, the team reiterated it was focused on creating a safe environment for everyone in attendance.

"We ended up buying season tickets because the energy of the first game was amazing," says Frank Quinones.

That was a sentiment echoed throughout the area.

“It's something that you can't describe," says longtime soccer fan, Ivan. "It's just the adrenaline, the chants, and people going crazy in there for goals."

This time around San Diego FC enforced new protocols to ensure everyone has a fun and safe time, especially when it comes to chants. During the first match, controversial chants erupted in the crowd and were deemed offensive by the team.

“Lets be respectful in general because I mean it's a homophobic thing,” says Ivan.

During Saturday's match against Columbus, the “Aquí No” / “Not Here” messaging was featured on video boards and with printed signage placed in all seat cup holders reminding fans that discriminatory language will not be tolerated. Many of the fans told me they support the move.

“I definitely heard about the chants and stuff and I'm glad they're taking precaution," Ravi Butler told me. “It just kind of ruins the game for everyone else. I feel like it’s the world's game and you just have to make sure everyone feels safe.”

“There's a lot of kids, there's a lot of families… I agree, I know that its banter and its fun and stuff when were in high school but if there's kids around I have no problem with the new rules they have.”

Fans tell me they’re ready to keep it moving and focus on the rest of this historic inaugural season of our new Major League Soccer team.

“So I really hope as San Diego supporters they’ll get rid of the chant and make everyone feel welcome as they should be," Butler said.