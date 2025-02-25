SDFC fans celebrate first match and first win against LA Galaxy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Less than ten minutes from the home of San Diego FC, was a crowd of chrome and azul.

And despite the team playing up in Los Angeles, they could probably hear the fans from down here.

The first-ever match for San Diego — and the first-ever win.

And for the crowds at Novo Brazil in Mission Valley, this win is personal.

“LA took the chargers from us. They took the World Series from us a few times. They beat us this year in the playoffs, so happy to see that we can beat them this year,” said Ken Stuzynski, a longtime soccer fan.

“We've had history with LA with other sports teams, but when it comes to soccer, when it comes to football, this didn't surprise me,” said Nestor Medina, another longtime soccer fan.

The chrome and azul have been highly anticipated here, as San Diego's first MLS team becomes the league's 30th franchise -- in the league's 30th anniversary season.

The City of San Diego even blew up a 30-foot soccer ball in the Gaslamp Quarter to celebrate.

“San Diego is a soccer town, and we are going to be on the map sooner or later,” said Medina.

With a new team to broadcast.. Novo Brazil in Mission Valley is ready to house soccer fans for upcoming matches.

“I feel like it's a big connection and we're right across from Snapdragon, so I feel like it's gonna be a great year,” said Leo Bauer, General Manager.

The home opener is set for Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium against Saint Louis FC.

Until then -- fans will hold onto this historic win.

“You know, I was there in 2023 when the team was announced and I've been waiting for this game, this moment since that day,” said Medina.