SD Unified workers who faced layoffs to be offered new jobs within district

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Dozens of San Diego Unified School District employees who faced potential layoffs earlier this year will be offered new positions within the district.

Officials announced this week that the district reached agreements with three chapters of the California School Employees Association, and with the deals, 69 employees who were considered at risk of being laid off in March are being given a chance to accept new district jobs.

In a statement, SD Unified Superintendent Dr. Fabi Bagula said, “Students are the priority for everyone who works in our district; we are glad to have reached a compromise that provides us the ability to maintain our strong public education services while also creating new opportunities for valued staff and colleagues. For those who choose to stay with us under this new agreement, as they move into their new roles we will provide expanded training and workforce development support to ensure a successful transition.”

Officials said the Human Resources Department worked with the budget review team to find existing open positions for the 2026-27 school year.

Click here to read the full San Diego Unified School District release.