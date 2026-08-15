SD Sheriff's Office receives grant aimed at reducing alcohol-related crimes

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Office has been awarded a grant from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to reduce alcohol-related harm, according to a statement released this weekend by authorities.

The $100,000 grant was one of almost 50 awarded in the state to local law enforcement agencies through the ABC's Alcohol Policing Partnership Program.

"The funds will be used to help prevent alcoholic beverage sales to minors and obviously intoxicated patrons, illegal solicitations of alcohol, and other criminal activities such as the sale and possession of illegal drugs," according to the SDSO statement.

The grants support local law enforcement by combining the efforts of deputies, police officers and ABC agents, officials said.

"ABC agents have expertise in alcoholic beverage laws and can help communities solve alcohol-related problems," the statement continued.

The APP program was created in 1995 to keep alcohol away from minors and prevent harm to the community.