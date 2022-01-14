SD Police identify robbery suspect shot, killed by officers in Stockton

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities Thursday publicly identified a robbery suspect who was fatally shot by police this week when he allegedly pulled a knife and a pellet gun on them in the Stockton area.

Three officers opened fire on Isaac Andrade, 21, in the 3100 block of Imperial Avenue about 7:45 a.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department. He died at the scene.

The events that led to the deadly shooting just west of state Route 15 and south of SR-94 began a short time earlier, when Andrade allegedly robbed a liquor store in the neighborhood while wielding a large knife, SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said.

Patrol officers investigating the holdup spotted the suspect walking in an alley just south of the scene of the crime, Brown said. As they approached, Andrade alleged reached into his jacket and produced a knife in one hand and what appeared to be a firearm in the other.

In response, SDPD Officers Michael Martinez, Michael Muniz and Angel Vidrios shot the suspect. Police and firefighters tried in vain to revive Andrade before paramedics pronounced him dead.

The gun that Andrade allegedly pulled turned out to be an airsoft- style pellet pistol, the lieutenant said.

Martinez has been with the SDPD for five years, Muniz for six and Vidrios for nearly seven, according to Brown.