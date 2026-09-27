SD Library System to Offer Google Certificate Program

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego Public Library officials announced Monday they are teaming up with Google to offer free career advancement courses for county residents wanting to improve their workforce skills. According to the library, people 13 and older with an active SDPL card may apply for access to the "Grow with Google" program.

"With this launch, SDPL joins over 9,000 community organizations partnering with Google to help close the digital skills gap," SDPL officials said in a statement.

Google Career Certificates "are industry-recognized credentials that equip participants with job-ready skills in digital fields, including cybersecurity, data analytics, IT support and more," library officials said. The program also offers Google Artificial Intelligence courses, including hands-on training from experts, according to the SDPL.

"To date, over 1 million people have used these programs to train for higher-paying jobs, with over 70% of graduates reporting a positive career impact within six months of completion," officials added. According to SDPL, certificate access is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and each license lasts six months. Should all available slots be filled, SDPL will start a waitlist for interested residents. Library Director Misty Jones said that digital skills "are a necessity in the modern workplace, and as a result, may become barriers to many job seekers."

The library system "is proud to partner with Google to remove barriers for San Diegans," said Jones, who added the free certification program is "opening the door to life-changing opportunities." City Mayor Todd Gloria said he was grateful to Google and the public library "for bringing these resources directly to our communities." "Our libraries have always been places where San Diegans can learn, grow and find new opportunities, and this partnership builds on that mission for today's economy," Gloria said.

The senior director of Grow with Google said her company "(wants) to make sure that the opportunities created by technology are available to everyone."

Amanda Brophy added that residents can learn at their own pace at city libraries and "build the skills they need to thrive." Residents who receive a six-month license will "have the option to complete as many eligible courses and certificates as they wish," according to SDPL. Courses are conducted online via the Coursera platform. According to SDPL, a person typically completes a certificate between three and six months by studying five to 10 hours per week.

All city libraries offer computer and Internet access with printing services and WiFi hotspots. Laptops are available for checkout through the SDAccess4All program.

The library system's Digital Navigator Program also offers free assistance to help residents obtain a low-cost computer, sign up for affordable Internet service, improve digital skills, and receive basic tech support.

Residents wishing to apply for a Google certificate may do so at: www.sandiego.gov/publiclibrary/jobstartutm_source=website&utm_medium=social+media&utm_campaign=Google+Certificat es&utm_content=1#grow.

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