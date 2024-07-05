SD Humane Society prepares for lost pets and fireworks amid overcapacity

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Although many love the fireworks on July 4, they may be frightening for pets.

Nina Thompson with the San Diego Humane Society said the July 4 holiday is the shelter's busiest time of the year because of the fireworks. In 2023, Thompson said the shelter had 273 stray pets from July 4-7.

“We are coming into this Fourth of July weekend with a record number of pets we’ve never seen before,” Thompson said.

This year, the shelter has much more dog overcapacity than in 2023, with 785 dogs already in its care.

“We are at 161% capacity for dogs,” Thompson said.

Thompson said emergency crates and kennels are in conference rooms and hallways as they prepare. They are expecting nearly 300 additional stray pets, mostly dogs, after July 4.

“Nobody wants to see sit in a crate for an extended period of time. This is kind of our worst nightmare to go into the Fourth of July holiday and already be this full,” Thompson said.

Many times, Thompson told 10News, a stray dog is just a few blocks away from whoever finds them.

So, if possible, it is advised to avoid bringing them to the shelters because the pet probably lives nearby, and people may be unable to drive down to the shelter.

“We’re already full and so many times the pet does not live near the shelter so that reduces the opportunity for the pet to get reunited with their family,” Thompson said.

She told 10News they don't recommend bringing pets to fireworks shows and instead recommend keeping them secured at home.

“If you are going to bring your pet, make sure they are microchipped and have a tag,” Thompson said. “We do encourage everyone to set up a safe sanctuary. Set up a room has their favorite food, water, toys and can somewhat relax during the fireworks show and they can be safe; they won’t be able to run away.”

Thompson told 10News that owners reclaimed only 76 out of the 273 stray pets brought into the shelter last year after July 4.