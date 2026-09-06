SD County Supervisors Vote 3-2 to Formally OK Cannabis Policy

By: KAREN WEIL, City News Service

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Five years after its introduction, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Wednesday to formally approve a "socially equitable" cannabis policy that will allow for expanded commercial operations in unincorporated areas.

The vote amends zoning and regulatory ordinances, certifies an environmental impact report and sets license and permit fees. The policy will take effect in 30 days and cover cultivation, distribution, manufacturing, microbusinesses, retail, temporary events and testing.

Mirroring the council's Aug. 19 vote to advance the policy, Supervisors Paloma Aguirre, Terra Lawson-Remer and Monica Montgomery Steppe voted yes, while their colleagues Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond were opposed.

Previously, only five cannabis businesses were allowed to operate in the unincorporated regions.

Supervisors recently opted for staff policy recommendations over those from the Planning Commission, including a ban on outdoor cultivation and 1,000-foot buffer from day care or youth centers, places of worship, public parks and trails and schools, rather than a 600-foot distance.

