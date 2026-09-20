SD County Supervisors OK Planned Solar, Battery Storage Facility in Boulevard

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The county Board of Supervisors unanimously backed a solar energy and battery storage project Wednesday to be built near the southeastern community of Boulevard.

After hearing from more than 60 people, including many area residents opposed to the project, supervisors voted to adopt the major use permit, various environmental findings and a report for the Starlight Solar Project.

The 588-acre project site, on land owned by the Haagen Company, is one mile south of Interstate 8 and Old Highway 80, and one mile north of U.S.- Mexico border.

