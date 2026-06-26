SD County supervisors OK food pilot program

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The county Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a pilot program today to partner with two regional food banks for distribution events in areas with the greatest need in response to federal budget cuts.

Sponsored by Vice Chair Monica Montgomery Steppe, the measure calls for spending $1 million, as administered by the Health and Human Services Agency, according to county documents.

The proposal directs the chief administrative officer to advance

several options to address food insecurity, including:

-- carry out emergency distribution events, via agreements with San

Diego Food Bank and Feeding San Diego, in ``high-impact ZIP codes'' for one year

-- offer two progress reports on how many households have benefited,

any service gaps, program funding, data on CalFresh benefit loss and enrollment

trends

-- find that ``(paying) for emergency food distribution and related

hunger relief services is necessary to meet the social needs of the population in the areas of health and welfare.''

County staff identified 16 high-impact areas ``where families are being hit the hardest by the CalFresh eligibility changes,'' according to the county.

``While local food banks and community pantries work incredibly hard to

provide access to food, there are still gaps in coverage that leave too many

families vulnerable.''

Food distribution events will happen ``as quickly as possible at county community and family resource centers, and library branches, according to the county.

Before the vote Thursday, Montgomery Steppe said healthy food is

medicine, and ``we know these wraparound services are crucial to assisting

families looking for long-term food security and stabilization resources,

during a time of significant change.''

``It's both a moral and just action to support our neighbors in their

time of need,'' she added.

Her colleague Joel Anderson called the proposal a great idea, and

asked county staff to consider some high-need communities in his district as well.

The food distribution program received support during a public comment

period. Sam Duke, program director with Feeding San Diego, said his group

served half a million residents last month.

``The families we serve can't vote on this today, but they are counting on your leadership,'' he added.

Natalie Raschke, a resident who has experienced homelessness, said

``If you can't eat, it literally deteriorates your mind. ... We have to support each other in this rough spot, no matter how we got here.''

A community activist who called in said she knows many active-duty military families who rely on food banks.

The proposal followed the board's decision in March to have CAO Ebony

Shelton and staff develop a pilot food distribution program in response to the new Cal Fresh eligibility changes that took effect June 1.

Last November, supervisors advanced a proposed ``Safety Net Bridge

Program'' in response to recent federal budget cuts.

In early July 2025, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and Senate passed a bill that included cuts to numerous programs, including Medicaid, on a party-line vote.

``Shifts in federal policy, specifically driven by House Resolution 1, imposed new strict work-reporting requirements for public assistance,'' according to the Thursday proposal.

``These changes have created an immediate and severe crisis for vulnerable populations across San Diego County,'' with an estimated 93,500residents possibly facing a reduction or elimination of Cal Fresh benefits, the proposal stated.

Also, an anticipated 314,000 individuals ``will be subject to new Medi-

Cal work requirements that put their health coverage at risk,'' Montgomery

Steppe's office added.

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