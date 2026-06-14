SD County Sheriff Seeks Community Input on Future of Vista Jail

ENCINITAS (CNS) - The San Diego County Sheriff's Office wants to hear

from North County residents regarding the future of the Vista Detention

Facility at a public forum Tuesday in Encinitas.

The jail was built in 1972 and expanded in 1978 and 1988. It's located

adjacent to the Vista Sheriff's Station and North County Superior Court.

Sheriff's officials say it ``is in dire need of replacement and

modernization.''

The two-hour forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Encinitas

Community Center at 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. The first forum was held in

February in Vista.

``This second forum is an opportunity to hear factual information,

understand the current planning process and provide community input on the

future modernization of the Vista Detention Facility,'' the sheriff's office

said in a statement.

Sheriff Kelly Martinez will be joined by representatives from the

sheriff's Detention Services Bureau (including the Vista Detention Facility and

Sheriff's Reentry Services), the San Diego County Department of General

Services, law enforcement leaders and community re-entry experts to answer

questions from the public.

``This community forum is part of our commitment to transparency by

ensuring the public and media are informed about how we strive to provide

quality services to people in our custody,'' the SDSO said.

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