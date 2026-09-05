SD County: Salmonella Found at Ramona Farm in Connection with Outbreak

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Genetic testing has linked a regional Salmonella outbreak that has sickened 23 people to eggs distributed by or purchased directly from Happy Hens poultry farm in Ramona, San Diego County health officials announced today.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration visited the farm Aug. 17 to conduct what the county described as a routine inspection unrelated to the outbreak.

Investigators collected samples from hen house floors, perch rails and nest boxes, which can contain chicken excrement, to determine whether the flock was infected, county officials said.

"Salmonella was found by the FDA in two of seven hen houses tested,''

according to the county. "Genetic testing of the Salmonella linked the farm to the strains from ill San Diegans."

The California Department of Public Health shared the FDA results with the owners of Happy Hens and recommended that the farm voluntarily recall its eggs, officials said.

"As of (Friday), Happy Hens has not voluntarily issued the request to remove eggs from markets,'' according to the county.

A representative of Happy Hens could not be reached for comment late Friday afternoon.

Test results are still pending on eggs distributed by the farm, according to the county.

The outbreak was initially reported July 28 and now includes 23 cases and seven hospitalizations, officials said. Cases have been reported in Del Mar, Jamul, La Mesa and Ramona, along with a location in Riverside County.

As of Aug. 17, 21 cases had been reported. County health officials said at the time that an outbreak initially associated with a delicatessen in Ramona extended beyond that business, with local egg supplier Happy Hens linked to the illnesses.

Salmonella infection, or salmonellosis, can cause nausea, vomiting,

abdominal cramps, fever and diarrhea that may contain blood or mucus.

Symptoms typically begin 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food and can last four to seven days. Most people recover without treatment.

Those at higher risk for complications include children younger than 5, adults

65 and older and people who are immunocompromised.

County officials Friday stressed that the cases are not related to a separate multistate outbreak in the Midwest that has sickened 134 people and prompted a recall.

The county urged residents to thoroughly cook eggs until both the whites and yolks are firm to kill Salmonella bacteria.

Other safety recommendations include discarding cracked or dirty eggs without washing them; purchasing only eggs graded AA, A or B; washing hands, containers, preparation surfaces and utensils with hot, soapy water after handling raw eggs; purchasing shell eggs with proper labeling; and refrigerating eggs at 45 degrees Fahrenheit or lower.

The county urged people who develop symptoms to contact their health

care provider. Anyone who is still ill or has recovered can report the illness to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality by calling 858-505-6814 or emailing fhdepi@sdcounty.ca.gov.

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