SD County Office of Emergency Services discusses safety tips during an earthquake

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – We all try to do our best to get ourselves to safety during an earthquake.

“We all ran outside; phew, you know! Quick; really quick!” Elise Ha, a salon owner in Ramona, said.

“It gave everybody an opportunity to think about if they’re going to be prepared, prepare for the next one or the Big One,” Stephen Rea, Assistant Dir. of San Diego County Office of Emergency Services, said.

But running outside right away as the ground is shaking may not be the safest and wisest thing to do.

When one of these quakes happens, Rea told ABC 10News the three big things for people to do are drop, cover - preferably a sturdy table - and hold on to something until the shaking stops then make your way outside safely.

“With the ground shaking, you could trip and fall, and you could hit something. Let’s say glass has shattered you could be trying to walk out barefoot over glass,” Rea said.

Rea also said dropping, covering your head and getting right up next to a dresser is another way to protect yourself. It will be higher up than you will be to possibly prevent rafters from falling on you.

With improved building codes and standards in California, Rea said the old adage of getting to a doorway is something that may not be as big of a safety advantage.

He also said the concept of a “triangle of life,” is something that may not be as effective either.

“Not really that appropriate for California building standards anymore. Again, everything is really solid and, you don’t really know where the roof is going to fall,” Rea said. “So, you might be at the wrong corner of your house if something falls on you.”

Another thing is having a go-bag ready to go with at least three days of supplies like water and food for you and loved ones.

“Here’s a good rule of thumb for food in your go kit; if you can open it and eat it when it’s cold - and not have to start a fire or heat it up - that’s the stuff you want in your kit. Anything that takes preparation, it’s a good thing to avoid those,” Rea said.

Rea said another important thing people should know how to do is know how to turn off the utilities in their home.

That way possible gas leaks or any other utility don’t make any potential problems worse after an earthquake.

