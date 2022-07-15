SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The next couple of weekends in San Diego are expected to be jam-packed with people attending San Diego Pride and Comic-Con.

Just days before the kick-off of these popular events, San Diego County said the county is now in the high-risk level for COVID-19 due to our increasing cases.

But some aren't letting this news put a damper on their weekend plans.

"I've been vaccinated. I got the booster shot. I think if masks are involved, I think everybody should be good to go. I still want to go to Pride,” Brandi Booze, who was walking around Hillcrest, said. "I think it's about people's association with risk. Those people who are risk averse are going to be masking up no matter what they do,” Marvin Webb, who was visiting from Pennsylvania, said. “People who are into the risk and it's okay, a little looser with risk, they're not going to mask. In the end, the universe gives you what it gives you."

RELATED: In-Depth: BA.5 surge puts San Diego County in COVID 'high-risk tier'

As people flock to Hillcrest to enjoy the Pride festivities along with shopping and eating in the area, the Hillcrest Business Association is encouraging places and people to be mindful and utilize outdoor dining with rising COVID cases.

"We're also saying to folks that maybe don't have that facility maybe they can go back to that old time when they were really leaning into the pandemic and ways to still draw those customers in,” Benjamin Nichols, the Executive Director of Hillcrest Business Association, said.

The County is recommending people follow familiar pandemic practices during this time.

As we prepare for Pride with Comic-Con right on its heals, some feel that San Diego constantly sees crowds of people.

"I hope people are responsible. I hope people look out for their neighbors. But, you can talk about Comic-Con but, Mission Bay Park is jammed every weekend,” Nichols said.

Some say there is a chance that others may decide to change their plans following San Diego County being elevated to the high-risk level.

"I think people that have a little bit more of a health risk they might be second guessing it given that we have been put into the higher risk category,” Booze said.

