SD County delegates get 'front row seats' at Democratic National Convention

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dozens of local delegates attending the Democratic National Convention in Chicago are describing the atmosphere as both high-energy and heavily secured.

Sarah Moga arrived in Chicago Sunday for her first stint as a presidential delegate.

“When I first applied to be a delegate, I was going to be a Joe Biden delegate, but so much has changed obviously,” said Moga.

This will be Kevin Sabellico's second time as a delegate.

“I can sense the optimism and energy levels,” said Sabellico.

Both Sabellico and Moga submitted their ballots for Kamala Harris weeks ago via fax and email. While this week’s vote is largely ceremonial, they say it hasn't dampened the enthusiasm they've felt at various delegate events in Chicago.

Sabellico has worked on two previous Harris campaigns.

“I've worked on a lot of campaigns before, and the energy behind this is unlike anything I've ever experienced. The people who came before my time say they haven’t felt anything like this since the Obama 2008 campaign,” said Sabellico.

Accompanying that excitement is plenty of security. Sabellico shared a photo of a large group of officers and a Gaza protest near his downtown Chicago hotel.

Kevin Sabellico



Moga was told the law enforcement presence for the convention is unprecedented.

“I'm really appreciative of the Capitol Police, Chicago Police, Secret Service, and Coast Guard,” said Sabellico.

“There are police everywhere, police at all the hotels … a radius of at least three blocks that is completely shut down around the united center,” said Moga.

Both delegates, who will use badges to pass through security checkpoints, said they feel secure and are able to focus on the convention.

“California and Minnesota … I've heard we're on the floor right in front, so we have the best seats in the house,” said Moga.

“A lot of us are super excited. And I don't think it's ever happened. No Californian has ever been at the top of the Democratic ticket before, so it's really important for us. I expect it to be a really, once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Sabellico.

